Morgan Wallen Called Out By Twitter For Honoring Fallen Soldier During Concert

Twitter users call outed country music star Morgan Wallen for honoring a fallen soldier at his two concerts in Phoenix, Arizona, in July.

Wallen performed two back-to-back shows at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 19 and 20 and chose to honor fallen hero Pat Tillman, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, during his performances, according to Sportskeeda. Tillman left his career in the NFL to join the Army Rangers following the 9/11 attacks on New York. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004 at the age of 27.

In a post shared by Wallen, you can see him wearing Tillman’s jersey. Honoring an American hero is apparently something that the internet hates now, so the venom of Twitter was unleashed on Wallen, quite unfairly.

Phoenix was so hot had me rocking shorts on stage. Thank y’all for the great memories, I had a damn blast pic.twitter.com/nwKMeXQa3S — Official Morgan Wallen (@Officia_Wallen) July 23, 2023

A majority of the backlash came after one guy posted a series of photographs of Wallen performing in the jersey. “Pat [Tillman] wouldn’t like this loser acknowledging him,” wrote one guy. Another chimed in, “[Tillman would’ve hated Morgan Wallen.”

A slew of others joined the bandwagon of Wallen hatred, sounding pretty much like every guy I know with insecurities and bizarre, underlying jealousy, probably for Wallen’s talent and success. (RELATED: ‘It Was Like A Movie’: Party Bus Hit By Gunfire Following Morgan Wallen Concert)

At least one person defended Wallen, writing that “Maybe so, but his family still benefits from his jersey being purchased and him wearing it keeps Tillman’s name out there for a younger generation to learn about. Once upon a time, you could not like one’s political thoughts but still be friends or enjoy their music.”

And isn’t that kind of the point? While Sportskeeda and faceless, nameless people on Twitter tried to argue that Tillman wouldn’t have liked Wallen, that’s not the point. The point is that Wallen, even if he were to be hated by Tillman, still showed up and respected him, his country, and his legacy, which is more than can be said for almost anyone throwing around hate.