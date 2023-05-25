Morgan Wallen Gives Rare Statement On His Most Recent Success

Country music icon Morgan Wallen issued a rare statement Wednesday regarding his chart-topping success over the last few months.

Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” album has officially spent the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since the “Titanic” soundtrack hit 16 weeks at the top back in 1998. His record is only matched by Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder, who hit the same streak back in 1987, and 1976 and 1977, respectively.

“These stats are all so humbling, and being mentioned in the same sentence as Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston is something I never could have imagined,” Wallen said in a statement shared by Country 102.5. “But I’m most grateful to everyone who listens to my music. That’s the connection that means the most to me, and it’s the best compliment out there – the fact that you guys like it.”

America doesn’t just like Morgan Wallen, America loves him. And it drives the mainstream music industry, which continues to blacklist him, insane. But what’s not to love? He’s basically redefined the genre of modern country music while maintaining the heart and culture that defines this unique sound. (RELATED: Garth Brooks Slammed For Praising Morgan Wallen’s ACM Awards Success)

Wallen was recently forced to go on medical rest to recover from vocal trauma sustained during his surprise “One Thing At A Time” tour. He plans to be back in less than six weeks (from the time of writing) and has rescheduled his tour dates impacted within the time frame.