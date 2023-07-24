REPORT: Police Official Shoots Himself In The Head While Driving With Wife

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez allegedly shot himself in the head on Sunday in an apparent failed suicide attempt while in the car with his wife, according to CBS News.

Ramirez was reportedly driving home with his wife from a law enforcement conference held in Tampa, Florida, when he pulled over on Interstate 75 and shot himself, according to CBS. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are still investigating the event. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass confirmed that nobody else was injured in the incident. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Gets Into Argument With Restaurant Customer, Then Shoots Himself Twice In Front Of Over 100 People)

Tampa police explained that Ramirez and his wife were at the JW Marriot Hotel, attending a summer meeting of Florida’s Sheriff Association. A passerby claims to have witnessed the two having an altercation that ended with Ramirez pulling out his gun and threatening to kill himself, CBS reported. The couple then returned to the hotel, but were asked to leave.

Ramirez was immediately taken to the Tampa General Hospital in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive but might lose vision in one eye, the outlet reported.

He is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency and had announced intentions to seek the office of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. https://t.co/gOsV1XDy4C — WECP-TV (@WECPTV) July 24, 2023

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote in a statement on Monday that she was at the hospital to support Ramirez and his family.

“Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition,” Cava said. “All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery.”