‘How Many More Home Appliances Will Americans … Have To Replace?’: Reporter Presses KJP On Gas Stove, Heater Rules

Fox Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about gas stove and water heater bans and regulations at Monday’s press briefing.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy (DOE) has pushed to ban gas stoves and enact new regulations on water heaters, washing machines and dishwashers to enhance their climate agenda. The administration recently introduced a new proposal for water heater efficiency standards to allegedly curb carbon dioxide emissions.

Lawrence questioned the press secretary about the number of home appliances Americans will be forced to replace because of the policies.

“From this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units, regulation refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters,” Lawrence began. “How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace then because of regulations?”

“Just to be clear, when it comes to water heaters and it is proposed … and if it is enacted it would not take into effect until 2029 so let’s not forget that,” Jean-Pierre said. “So we want to make sure that we have the facts out there and if and when it is enacted, it’s going to help consumers save about $11 billion a year. That’s what the president wants to do. He wants to make sure that we lower costs for the American people. That’s why the Inflation Reduction Act is so important, right, because it is going to provide up to $2,000 in credit as it relates to energy.”

“So those are the things that the president is focused on but again, if enacted, it wouldn’t be enacted until 2029 and if it is enacted, to add to that, consumers would save $11 billion a year,” she concluded. (RELATED: Biden Admin Proposes Nearly $15 Billion In New Regulations Over Just One Week)

The water heater regulations would mandate higher efficiency standards for new heaters that use heat pumps, and would require new gas heat pumps to gain efficiency by using condensing technology.

The DOE proposed a regulation back in February to set a new “energy conservation standard” for gas stoves. A commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg the administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves after citing a December study claiming gas stoves cause roughly 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S.

A separate 2013 study found that there was “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis” after sampling 500,000 children worldwide.

The administration also targeted dishwashers in May, intending to limit its water cycle from 5 to 3.2 gallons.