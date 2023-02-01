Biden Admin Announces New Crackdown On Gas Stoves

The Department of Energy revealed a proposed rule Wednesday that would set a new “energy conservation standard” for gas stoves and electric cooking equipment, according to an announcement.

The DOE’s proposed rule-making would create energy efficiency standards for newly manufactured gas stoves, but wouldn’t cap consumers’ usage of them, according to the rule. In January, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg that the Biden administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves, citing a December 2022 study claiming the stoves account for roughly 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. (RELATED: ‘Like Having A Car Idling There’: CNN Reporter Defends Potential Gas Stove Ban)

However, the study itself was partially funded by two nonprofits that are pushing for American households to use electric stoves. A separate 2013 study found that there was “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis” after sampling 500,000 children worldwide.

“Any new or amended energy conservation standard must be designed to achieve the maximum improvement in energy efficiency that DOE determines is technologically feasible and economically justified,” a summary of the proposed rule said. Most importantly, this legislation will target electric stoves for the very first time on the condition that they may not use a linear power supply.

The rule would improve the nation’s energy saving by at least 3.4% compared to a scenario where these standards were not applied and better the security and reliability of the American energy system, according to DOE.

“The Energy Policy and Conservation Act, as amended (“EPCA”), prescribes energy conservation standards for various consumer products and certain commercial and industrial equipment, including consumer conventional cooking products. EPCA also requires the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) to periodically determine whether more-stringent standards would be technologically feasible and economically justified, and would result in significant energy savings,” according to the rule.

