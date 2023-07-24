Ex-Gynecologist Who Sexually Abused 200+ Patients Receives Sentencing

A former Columbia University obstetrician and gynecologist is facing decades in prison following his conviction for the sexual abuse of over 200 victims, ABC7 New York reported Monday.

A judge handed Robert Hadden of Englewood, New Jersey, the maximum 20-year sentence for each of the four counts against him, ordering him to serve the sentences concurrently, not consecutively, according to ABC7. The judge has not formally handed the sentence down, having agreed to let Hadden speak in court Tuesday morning.

Hadden was convicted in January of four counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity. He allegedly sexually abused dozens of patients, including multiple minors, under the guise of medical examination, in his medical offices between 1993 and 2012, according to a previously sealed indictment made available by the Department of Justice. Some of the victims were lured across state lines, the indictment continued.

Hadden had allegedly delivered one of the minors while working as an obstetrician, former Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, who announced the charges, said in September 2020. (RELATED: Police Accuse Man Of Committing Sex Crimes Against Teen Girls While Posing As Student)

Robert Hadden, former Columbia University gynecologist who prosecutors said “abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year,” has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. https://t.co/JBl4iwCpL6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2023

Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals reached a $165 million settlement with 147 patients of Hadden in October 2022, which followed a nearly $71.5 million settlement with 79 patients in 2021.

The DiPietro Law Firm, which secured the settlements, accused Columbia University of having “actively ignored reports against the criminal doctor and even covered up the incidents,” as well as having allegedly orchestrated a “‘Catch and Kill’ scheme … offering hush money settlements, contingent on the signing of a non-disclosure agreement, to prevent [the patients] from speaking out and filing suit.” Amy Yoney, a former Columbia University nurse who said she was also a victim of Hadden’s, also alleged the university covered up Hadden’s activities to protect the university’s reputation.

“Public defender says Columbia University’s 6x convicted serial sexual predator OB/GYN Robert Hadden should be granted access to pornography while in prison. His wife and son are seated in the front row as it happens. This is all so surreal,” Anthony T. DiPietro of The DiPietro Law Firm tweeted Monday.

“Robert Hadden was a predator in a white coat,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said following Hadden’s conviction in January.