Trans ‘Mr. Beast’ Co-Star Says ‘A Voice In My Head Hated Me … Until I Started Accepting Myself’

‘Mr. Beast’ star Kris Tyson, who is transgender, said a voice in his head told him that he was doing the wrong thing when he began publicly identifying as a woman.

‘Tyson revealed on April 5 that he was undergoing hormone replacement therapy when he commented on a user’s photos showing him before and after he began taking cross-sex hormones. The tweet was captioned “bro wtf happened,” to which Tyson responded, “HRT, and it’s only been 2 months.” (RELATED: Woman Who Transitioned As A Teen Sues Doctors For Operations That Left Her ‘Nipples Peeling Off’)

The YouTuber confirmed that he and his wife of four years, Katie, split up in a tweet posted March 28, 2023. He and Katie have a child together.

“I came out to myself with my therapist. And it took like three therapy sessions where I was like, ‘I’ve known this for a long time, I’m pretty sure,’ and then I was like, ‘I am a woman,'” Tyson said during an episode of a podcast hosted by Anthony Padilla. “It was hard for me to say that because I was so scared of saying, ‘I am a woman,’ and instantly hearing, ‘No you’re not.’ In my head, I fought with that every day.”

“That’s the conversation you were having with yourself,” Padilla said.

“Yeah, there was a voice in the back of my head that just hated me, everything I did, hated me,” Tyson responded. “And it wasn’t until I started accepting myself and being kind to others, and just listening to what my body wanted, that’s when that voice started going away.”

Chris “Kris” Tyson says he came out as a woman during 3 sessions with his therapist. He describes fighting with the voice in the back of his head telling him he’s not a woman. That voice is called a conscience and Chris just said “F-you” to it and exchanged the truth for a lie. pic.twitter.com/PkdFv8qpZ6 — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 22, 2023

Since Tyson told the world he was taking cross-sex hormones, unearthed posts revealed that he was once into pedophilic anime porn, tweeting about how sexually aroused he was by the images of childlike cartoons. A resurfaced tweet from Tyson circulated widely on Twitter after user @basedspinach shared it following the YouTubers announcement.

“nothing gets my knob a cranking like some Loli,” Tyson wrote on Dec. 22, 2016. The tweet was quickly deleted, but can still be accessed through an archive link.