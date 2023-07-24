Authorities Suspend 40-Hour Search For Missing Teenage Mariner, ‘Pending Further Developments’

Authorities announced Sunday the suspension of their 40-hour search for a missing teenage Maine lobsterman.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted it had suspended its involvement in the search “pending further developments.” The teenager’s fishing vessel, Top Gun, was discovered empty near Jonesport.

The missing lobsterman was identified as 18-year-old Tylar Michaud of Steuben, the Maine Marine Patrol said in a statement released Sunday.

Michaud was “reported missing Friday night at 5 p.m. after failing to return from a day of hauling and setting his traps near Petit Manan Point.” (RELATED: Fishermen Discover Remains Of Missing Man Inside Shark)

The multi-crew search included the Maine Marine Patrol and air support from the Maine Army National Guard, the Maine Forest Rangers, and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod (ASCC), per the Coast Guard tweet.

Local fishermen and members of the community also joined in the search into the night on Friday and into Saturday, “until limited visibility due to fog hampered efforts,” per the Maine Marine Patrol statement.

The Maine Marine Patrol also added they would continue the search, focusing on the waters near Petit Manan Point, with aerial support from the Marine Patrol, Army National Guard and Maine Forest Service. However, the search was eventually suspended.

The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners of hazardous boating conditions throughout New England due to heavy rain in the week before Michaud’s disappearance, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).