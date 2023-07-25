CNN Analyst Says Hunter ‘Clearly’ Only Got Money Cause His Last Name Is Biden, Says There Are ‘Legitimate’ Questions

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday that Hunter Biden “clearly” only got his money because his last name is “Biden.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said Monday on Fox News that there may be an impeachment inquiry on the table for President Joe Biden after Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released the 1023-document allegedly showing Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business dealings while Vice President.

The document contains allegations that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who founded the energy firm Burisma.

Among the allegations laid forward, Zlochevsky allegedly told an FBI source it would take investigators more than a decade to find records of illicit payments to President Biden. The FBI did not want to release the document.

“It’s not a legal question, it’s a political question, but what did you make hearing Kevin McCarthy say —” CNN’s Poppy Harlow began to ask. (RELATED: Media Spins Up Bogus Talking Point To Dismiss FBI’s Biden Bribery Doc)

WATCH:

“Well, this is the power of the majority. This is why elections matter. If you control Congress, you can open an impeachment inquiry. Speaking of there not being a smoking gun in any case, I still haven’t seen a smoking gun on this case,” Honig said. “I think there are legitimate questions about where Hunter Biden was getting his money from. Clearly he was only getting his money because his last name was Biden. But what’s been missing is that definitive Link to his father. You know, I think it’s an interesting political question, you both are political experts, but how does that play to open an impeachment inquiry and potentially impeach this guy at this point?”

Honig also recently said the IRS whistleblowers who testified before Congress that the Department of Justice pressured prosecutors not to charge Hunter with felony charges have legitimate “concerns” that should be taken seriously.