EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Study Committee Comes Out In Support Of Mayorkas Impeachment

The House Republican Study Committee came out in support of impeaching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a memo the caucus distributed to its members first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The GOP caucus believes that Mayorkas is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to the memo. Some Republicans have already filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for his alleged mishandling of security at the U.S.-Mexico border.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DHS Chief Totally Ignores Question About Record Number Of Migrants Being Let Into The US)

The Republican Study Committee is a caucus comprised of conservative House lawmakers led by Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern.

Additionally, the House Homeland Security Committee is conducting a weeks-long investigation into Mayorkas. Committee Chairman Mark Green has stopped short of calling for Mayorkas’ impeachment and is waiting to take a position on the matter until his probe concludes, he previously told the DCNF.

“Secretary Mayorkas’ behavior continues to threaten the integrity of the Constitution and the rule of law. While Impeachment is an extraordinary measure, it is absolutely necessary when faced with a Cabinet Secretary who willfully acts in subversion of the confines of Congressional authority and the letter of the law,” the memo read.

The caucus alleges that Mayorkas “perjured himself before Congress” by testifying that his agency had “operational control” of the southern border, showed “pervasive dishonesty” about the scale of the crisis at the southern border and threatened Americans’ free speech with the formation of a DHS Disinformation Governance Board. Under Mayorkas’ leadership, migrant encounters have hit new records at the southern border, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recording more than 2.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and more than 1.7 million between October 2022 and June.

“The House of Representatives should thoughtfully pursue impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas as his actions meet the constitutional standard of ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,'” the memo read.

