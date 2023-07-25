Plane Battling Wildfires In Greece Nosedives Into Mountainside, Blows Up

A plane battling the wildfires in Greece crashed Tuesday into the mountainside near Athens, horrifying video shows.

The incident unfolded on the island of Evia. Video footage showed the small plane flying exceptionally low near a wildfire and dropping water before raising slightly and making a right turn. Suddenly the Canadair CL-215 plane took a nosedive into the mountainside and burst into flames, according to GB News.

#Greece: BREAKING; The moments when the firefighting plane that responded to wildfires in Greece crashing. pic.twitter.com/TX2Af0Xh5m — Aceu (@AceJaceu) July 25, 2023

Fire service spokesman Yannis Artopios said there were “at least two people on board,” according to GB News. (RELATED: Officials Warn Wildfire Smoke May Last Through September In US)

Greece is experiencing a severe heat wave that saw temperatures of 104º across parts of the country as wildfires spring up and put pressure on the nation’s resources, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Evia has an evacuation order for residents.

“For the twelfth day, under extreme conditions of heat and strong winds, we are fighting nonstop on dozens of forest fire fronts,” Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said, according to the AP. “The Greek Fire Service has battled more than 500 fires – more than 50 a day.”

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island, according to the AP.

Greece has received international assistance battling the blazes, with the European Union sending 500 firefighters, 100 vehicles and seven planes from ten member states, according to the AP.