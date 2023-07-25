Editorial

Kansas Offensive Lineman Joe Krause Arrested After Making Bomb Threat, Police Say

A Kansas Jayhawks helmet beside the bench during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys November 9, 2013 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Jayhawks 42-6. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Joe Krause, an offensive lineman for the University of Kansas, was arrested Monday and hit with “aggravated criminal threat” charges that “[caused] terror, evacuation or disruption,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Lawrence.

A bomb threat was called in to the Jayhawks‘ football facilities. Krause‘s arrest came just hours after. The situation triggered a police response and an evacuation of everybody present.

“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” said a Kansas spokesperson in a statement. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The spokesman did not confirm whether Krause’s arrest was connected to the bomb threat.

A redshirt sophomore out of Prairie Village, Kansas, Krause hasn’t played in a game since 2020. That season, he saw brief action in the Jayhawks’ defeats to TCU and Iowa State.

Kansas will kick off the 2023 campaign Sept 1. against Missouri State.

In other news related to college football, the Daily Caller reported earlier Tuesday that University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is “expected” to be suspended the first four games of the season because of alleged rules violations. (RELATED: Hazing Allegations Against Northwestern Reportedly Ratcheted Up With New Lawsuits And Graphic Details)

The NCAA is accusing Harbaugh of giving the organization false or misleading information which stemmed from alleged recruiting violations, happening in 2021 during the extended recruiting dead period that rooted from the COVID-19 pandemic.