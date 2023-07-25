Kansas Offensive Lineman Joe Krause Arrested After Making Bomb Threat, Police Say

Joe Krause, an offensive lineman for the University of Kansas, was arrested Monday and hit with “aggravated criminal threat” charges that “[caused] terror, evacuation or disruption,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Lawrence.

A bomb threat was called in to the Jayhawks‘ football facilities. Krause‘s arrest came just hours after. The situation triggered a police response and an evacuation of everybody present.

“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” said a Kansas spokesperson in a statement. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The spokesman did not confirm whether Krause’s arrest was connected to the bomb threat.

Have received the charging document regarding Joe Krause and the aggravated criminal threat charge concerning him. Per Douglas County District Court, records.#kufball pic.twitter.com/nloqMr8p1p — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) July 25, 2023

A redshirt sophomore out of Prairie Village, Kansas, Krause hasn’t played in a game since 2020. That season, he saw brief action in the Jayhawks’ defeats to TCU and Iowa State.

Kansas will kick off the 2023 campaign Sept 1. against Missouri State.

