Kamala Harris Booed At Alma Mater During Losing Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris was booed at her alma mater Thursday after Howard University lost to Kansas in the first round of March Madness.

Harris attended the game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and was put on the video screen, prompting several fans to loudly boo her, according to The Associated Press.

Apparently, Vice President Kamala Harris is here in Wells Fargo Arena to support her alma mater, Howard. They just put her up on the big screen and the a good portion of the arena started to boo lmao Iowa at its finest — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) March 16, 2023

Howard lost to Kansas 96-68, with Harris taking the loss an an opportunity to give the players a speech in the locker room afterwards.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud,” Harris said. “You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did don’t stop and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.”

“You made all us Bison so proud.” ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

“I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners,” Harris said.