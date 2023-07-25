Embattled Dems Accepted Max Funds From Jeffrey Epstein-Associated Donor

Democrats running in competitive House and Senate races have accepted thousands of dollars from Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman, who reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and helped the late pedophile rehabilitate his image.

Hoffman has donated more than $800,000 to Democrats during the 2023-24 cycle, the vast majority of it to President Joe Biden’s reelection bid. He has also given the maximum $6,600 donation to Democratic New York Rep. Pat Ryan and Colorado businessman Adam Frisch, both of whom are running in toss-up races. Swing state Democratic Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Jon Tester of Montana have also received the $6,600 maximum from Hoffman, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Ryan is listed on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) list of Democrats the GOP is targeting for pickups in 2024, while Frisch lost the closest House race of the 2o22 cycle, to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. (RELATED: Democrats Reveal Which Republican Reps They Want To Knock Off For 2024)

Ryan, Frisch, Casey, Rosen, and Tester did not respond to Daily Caller questions about whether or not they would return donations from Hoffman.

“It’s unfortunate that Democrats have no problem accepting money from shady characters so long as they can push their extreme political agenda,” NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

🤯 ‘Glass Houses And All’: Kat Cammack Calls Out Stacey Plaskett For Donations From Jeffrey Epstein 🤯 Censorship, weaponization of the federal government, @RobertKennedyJr This one is worth a watch. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rRzU5ceEh4 — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) July 21, 2023

Hoffman visited Epstein’s private island, dubbed “Pedophile Island,” at least once, and was scheduled to visit twice, the Wall Street Journal reported in May. Hoffman claimed that the visit was a fundraising trip, which he attended alongside former Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab director Joi Ito in 2014. The tech billionaire also stayed at Epstein’s townhouse one night in 2014, and was scheduled to attend a breakfast with the pedophile and Bill Gates.

“My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful,” Hoffman said in a statement to Axios in 2019.

In addition to cultivating leaders in business, Epstein maintained relationships with several U.S. Virgin Islands politicians, including Democratic Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr., and Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett. Former U.S. Virgin Islands First Lady Cecile de Jongh, the wife of former Gov. John de Jongh, “explicitly advised Epstein on how to buy control of the USVI political class,” according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands against JP Morgan Chase.