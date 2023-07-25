Raven-Symoné Claims She Has Psychic Visions

Disney Channel alum Raven-Symoné played a character who could see into the future on “That’s So Raven.” Now she claims to have real psychic visions.

“I believe in psychics, puns fucking intended,” Symoné said during the July 23 episode of iHeartMedia’s “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.” The star then claimed to possess the ability to see into the future.

“I truly believe — I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly,” the 37-year-old star said on the podcast.

Symoné told fans she had been aware of her psychic abilities since the tender age of seven, and honed in on her skill through the practice of meditation, according to People.

“The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen,” she said.

“I can walk into a room and it’s reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane,” Symoné said.

Symoné explained how she sees vivid scenes playing out in her head and sometimes experiences moments of déjà vu, feeling as though she had already lived through and experienced the scene surrounding her at the time.

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” she said.

“There will be a time when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing.” (RELATED: ‘Self Proclaimed’ Psychic Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence For 1.4 Million Scam)

The actress however, emphasized she’s not one who’s very fond of commercialized fortune-tellers.

“Now if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.’ But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally,” she said.