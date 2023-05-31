Former Disney Star, Raven-Symoné Made Dates Sign NDAs Before Things Got ‘Naughty’

Former Disney star Raven-Symoné disclosed in a May 23 interview on “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” that anyone she dated in the past had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before getting intimate with her.

The 36-year-old, famous for her role in the Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven,” explained the precautionary measure was taken due to her prominence in the public eye.

“All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” Raven said on the podcast last week. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.” (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

When Mandel asked when Raven would address the NDA in relationships, she answered, “Before the naughty times come. No, I’m serious…right before naughty time comes.”

Mandel jokingly responded, “So you have paperwork on your nightstand?”

Raven said “Yes,” adding, “Not always on the nightstand, it might happen the day before. Now they have consent forms… that’s a part of it now… Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays.”

Despite Raven feeling differently about her wife, Miranda Maday, the former Disney star’s mother urged her to secure the NDA. Raven asked two months into the relationship for Manday to sign, but Manday was reluctant, Raven said. “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all,’ but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,” she said on the podcast.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2020.

Raven admitted on the podcast that she has retained all her NDAs as a precautionary measure, ensuring protection in the event that anyone attempts to reveal details about her past relationships.