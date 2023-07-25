Tucker Joins Famous Rapper For Tour Through Homeless-Infested Streets Of LA

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson joined famous rapper Ice Cube to tour South Central Los Angeles three years following the destructive George Floyd riots of 2020.

Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson Sr., drove Carlson through the “tougher neighborhood” where he grew up. The rapper criticized politicians for doing very little to fix the city, as the camera cut to scenes of streets full of homeless tents and run-down buildings.

“Politicians only really pay attention to the people who give them money. Everybody else is kind of extra,” O’Shea told Carlson.

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube. (next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

He said that since former President Barack Obama assumed office, there has been little change in the city regarding racial issues and little change for people overall. The riots following the death of George Floyd only destroyed the city more. (RELATED: Andrew Tate Sits Down For One-On-One With Tucker)

“And then came George Floyd,” Carlson narrated. “In the beginning of what we were told was a second Civil Rights movement. If there was going to be liberation in the wake of the Floyd riots, this is where you’d see the effects.”

The video cut to images and clips of burning vehicles, angry rioters in the streets, rubble and spray paint infesting the areas.

Ice Cube told Carlson corporations donating roughly $50 billion to Black Lives Matter did nothing to improve the city or the lives of ordinary Americans, and criticized major sports organizations for praising the movement while taking no action. Carlson called out “cringing neoliberal” Adam Silver, the commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), as being an example of this despite claiming to be committed to social justice.

The rapper further told Carlson he refuses “to take a different position” on issues like the COVID-19 vaccine, for which he forfeited a $9 million deal by declining to take the jab.