Whoopi Goldberg Gives Raunchy Reason For Conservatives To Like Barbie Movie

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed Tuesday that conservatives should like Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” because the characters “have no genitalia.”

The co-hosts ranted about conservatives, such as Daily Wire podcaster Ben Shapiro, who criticized the movie for its feminist tropes, and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who accused the filmmakers of kowtowing to Communist China. Shapiro described the film as “feminist claptrap that alienates men from women, undermines basic human values and promotes falsehood all at the same time.”

“It’s a movie. It’s a movie about a doll!” Goldberg shouted. “I thought y’all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t be — It’s a doll movie! The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie. You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Co-host Joy Behar offered rare praise to red states, where “Barbie” has seen greater success relative to box office rival “Oppenheimer” than in blue states. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Says She Thought Studios Were ‘Never Going To Let’ Her Make ‘Barbie’ Movie)

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the “right-wing influencers” are “out of touch” with “actual” Republicans because she knew conservatives who saw “Barbie.” She then criticized conservative men for valuing masculinity.

“I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity. Like, somehow the Barbie movie is gonna make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I can think of,” Griffin said, as Hostin muttered a disparaging comment about Shapiro’s voice.

Goldberg also took a shot at Shapiro, saying that he “looks like he should be in the Barbie movie,” and urged everyone to see the movie.

Behar then attacked Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who attended a “Barbie” premier wearing a pink suit.

“It’s rated PG-13, seems like his crowd,” she said, referring to sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz.