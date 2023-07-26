Adam Silver Smelled Marijuana On Kevin Durant During Their Meeting About The Substance

NBA commissioner Adam Silver apparently smelled marijuana emanating from Phoenix Suns’ star forward Kevin Durant when the two met to discuss the NBA’s policy on the substance, Durant told a CNBC panel Tuesday.

Durant spoke to the panel about his meeting with Silver to discuss removing marijuana from the NBA’s banned substance list. “Well, he smelled it when I walked in,” the two-time NBA champion told Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“I didn’t really have to say much. It’s the NBA … everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point,” Durant continued.

The NBA officially eliminated testing for cannabis in June, making it defacto permissible, as part of a new collective bargaining agreement struck with the NBA Players Association. The new agreement also allows players to accept sponsorship deals from cannabis companies. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Slammed With Boos In Return To Oklahoma City)

The NBA had suspended its policy on random marijuana tests in 2020 and renewed that policy for the 2020-2021 COVID-19 “bubble” season before agreeing to completely remove the substance from testing, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in October 2021.

The new policy doesn’t equate to a major change considering how infrequently players were punished for marijuana use in the past. One glaring example was when Sacramento Kings guard Maurice Taylor received a five-game suspension after he tested positive for marijuana for a third time in 2006, CBC Sports reported at the time.

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters was also notably suspended for 10 games in 2019 after having a THC edible-induced panic attack in 2019, though that suspension was handed down from his own team, not the NBA, for “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to USA Today.