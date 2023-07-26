‘Someone Made A Bad Mistake’: CNN In Total Shock After Hunter Biden Plea Deal Falls Apart In Court

A CNN panel appeared stunned as Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” plea deal fell into jeopardy during his court appearance on Wednesday.

CNN correspondent Kara Scannell announced that Biden’s plea deal was in jeopardy after Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to sign off on a deal that would prevent him from serving jail time for a gun charge and tax violations. The first son agreed in June to plead guilty to purchasing a gun while being a drug user and for failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018.

During Scannell’s announcement, she scrambled to find all the details involved in the breaking news. As she repeatedly looked down at her notes, Berman and the panel questioned if they were understanding her correctly.

“As we sit here, the plea deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors is off?” he asked.

“That’s right, John,” Scannell said.

Noreika told the legal teams that the investigation is still ongoing, and ordered a recess for the them to discuss the case. The hearing eventually continued.

The panel said they could not comprehend how the case could fall apart in this manner.

“Someone made a bad mistake here, am I wrong?” CNN anchor John Berman asked. “Looking at this, at least someone in Hunter Biden’s defense or prosecutors. How could this fall apart?” (RELATED: ‘No Reason For Her To Be Talking’: CNN Host, Legal Analyst Shocked To Hear Georgia Grand Juror’s Media Blitz Testimony)

“I can’t even begin to explain how the Justice Department walks into that courtroom not knowing exactly what the scope of immunity is for Hunter Biden and equally, I can’t even begin to understand how Hunter Biden’s lawyers walk into that courthouse without knowing exactly what the constraints, what the limitations of that plea deal are,” CNN senior legal analyst Elie Henig added.

The defense and prosecution reportedly did not reach an agreement on the scope of the immunity coverage that Biden had, specifically if he would be covered from being charged on Foreign Agents Restoration Act (FARA) in the future.