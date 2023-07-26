US

3 Young Marines Found Dead In Car At Gas Station Near Military Base, Police Say

Three bodies of young Marines were found dead in a car at a gas station near a North Carolina military base.

North Carolina police found Marine Corps Lance Corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia deceased inside of a car Sunday morning at a gas station, according to WECT News 6. The Marines were stationed at Camp Lejeune, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Service Member Found Dead In Pentagon Parking Lot) 

All three Marines were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, according to the outlet.

“During the course of this investigation, the deceased persons were located,” a press release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook read. “There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community.”

“There’s nothing to believe it to be foul play or anything,” Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Department told Port City Daily. “We’re waiting for an autopsy report, but we have an idea of probably what happened.”

Sgt. Ward also said there were no drugs inside the vehicle, ABC 11 reported.

Sheriff Alan Cutler stated he does not know how long it will take for the results of the autopsy report, according to WECT News 6.

The deaths of the three Marines comes nearly a month after four Camp Pendleton soldiers died in a car crash in California, according to ABC 7.