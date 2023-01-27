North Carolina Police Issue Warning After People Keep Finding Razor Blades At Gas Stations

Police in Forest City, North Carolina, warned residents Tuesday that the department has made multiple discoveries of razor blades attached to the handles of gas station pumps.

“Officers with the Forest City Police Department have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas,” a police advisory read. “We are actively investigating these instances now,” the department wrote, adding that it is working with the Department of Agriculture (DOA).

“In the meantime, please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle. Thank you and stay safe.” (RELATED: Rogue Hog Turns Tables, Kills Butcher)

North Carolina police find razor blades inside gas station pumps: ‘A bad thing to do’ https://t.co/FU5gVkQUvP — NEWS SAIRAN (@NewsSairan) January 26, 2023

The DOA discovered its first blade at a BP gas station Monday during a routine inspection, WLOS reported. The discovery prompted a search at various Rutherford County gas stations, which yielded three more razors. The razors appeared rusty, according to photos from the WLOS website.

Investigators are reportedly reviewing surveillance footage from one of the stations. Police believe the suspect is gluing or taping the razors to pump handles to cut people, WSOC-TV noted.

“It’s a very evil thing to do, for lack of a better word … it’s just mean-spirited,” Forest City Det. Chris Hopper told the outlet.

“Pretty sick individuals,” one customer said, according to WSOC. “Charges brought against them to the extreme.”