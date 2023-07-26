NYT Omits Key Details About The Hunter Biden Plea Deal And Investigation

A New York Times story published Tuesday omits key information regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden and his plea deal, and denies there is any evidence “implicating” President Joe Biden in his son’s overseas business dealings.

The story, focusing on an amicus brief filed Tuesday by Republican Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith urging the judge hearing Hunter Biden’s plea deal to consider whistleblower testimony, states that there is “no evidence” backing Republicans efforts to “link Hunter Biden’s international business dealings in Ukraine and China to his father,” entirely ignoring increasing evidence that has been uncovered supporting the claim that Joe Biden knew about his son’s activities. The NYT also refers to the IRS whistleblowers who testified that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes had been slow-walked due to political interference, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, as individuals who “claim to be whistle-blowers.”

The NYT article also references an attempt by Hunter Biden’s lawyers to remove Smith’s amicus filing from the docket due to sensitive taxpayer information, but fails to mention the judge’s Tuesday night order stating a member of the firm representing Hunter Biden “misrepresented” her identity on a call to “improperly convince” the Clerk’s Office to remove the document.

Jessica Bengels, the staff member at the firm representing Hunter Biden who placed the call, denied misrepresenting her identity or firm affiliation to deceive the court in a signed affidavit Tuesday night.

The story notes U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland have denied whistleblower allegations of political interference, but does not reference Shapley’s recent testimony stating Weiss told six witnesses in October 2022 that he lacked full authority to decide whether charges would be filed against the president’s son. It also fails to include recent evidence on Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

For example, Joe Biden allegedly stopped in during one of his son’s meetings with the Chinese energy company CEFC, according to testimony given to the Oversight Committee by Rob Walker, one of the family’s business associates. (RELATED: Evidence Keeps Piling Up Contradicting Joe Biden’s Claim He Never Discussed Business With Hunter)

Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate over text by telling him Joe Biden was sitting next to him, according to Shapley’s testimony to the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee. Shapley, who has worked as a Special Agent for the IRS criminal Investigation for 14 years, told the committee the WhatsApp message was obtained during the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the message said. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Moreover, Devon Archer, a friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, is expected to testify before Congress that the younger Biden put his father on the speakerphone during at least two dozen meetings with foreign business partners, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, which the company’s CEO Mykola Zlochevsky told a confidential FBI source was done to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,” according to an FBI report released last week by Republican congress members. Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating Burisma, was fired in 2016 after Joe Biden pressured president Petro Poroshenko to remove him.

The NYT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

