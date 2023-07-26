‘I Felt A Calling’: Ron DeSantis Ended His Baseball Dreams For Sweet America

And this is why I love my governor.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might be running for President of the United States and on top of the Republican Party (after Donald Trump), but in a recent interview, the Sunshine State warrior revealed that he originally wanted a different career path.

Appearing Tuesday on “OutKick the Show,” DeSantis told host Clay Travis that he wanted a career in Major League Baseball as part of a team’s front office prior to the 9/11 terrorist attacks — and that’s when everything changed.

“So, I was realistic about that but my plan on doing law school was to try and do baseball on the business side and the front office or something like that,” said DeSantis.

“But then 9/11 happened and so I ended up joining the Navy. I felt a calling to serve. I wanted to volunteer so I served in Iraq. I served in all these places. And then that just kind of took me in a different path.

“But had that not happened, I think I would have gone into baseball and been involved on that side of the house (in the front office).”

This man is exactly why I moved to Florida a few years ago.

Say what you want about Ron DeSantis, and the whole campaign feud between him and Donald Trump (I love them both personally), this guy clearly loves America and he’s very unapologetic about it. It’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with Trump, and DeSantis has a very similar effect — just in his own swag.

Anybody who gives up the dream of a stress-free life working in Major League Baseball and making good money while doing it (and you know he could have, the guy was a lawyer) for the good ol' red, white and blue … how can you not love that?

I’m proud of my governor.