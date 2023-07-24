Bud Light Tried To Celebrate The NFL’s New Season. They Were Met With Angry Americans

Just leave, Bud Light. Just leave.

Ever since Bud Light decided to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, it’s been a speedy downward spiral for the beer giant.

The Anheuser-Busch brand has been hit hard with boycotts and backlash, leading to plummeting weekly sales and tanking stock prices for A-B. And on top of that, they also lost their spot as the No. 1 beer in the United States of America, with Mexican beer Modelo Especial now in the lead.

But that’s not all. Bud Light has also been getting embarrassingly blasted on social media … and it happened yet again.

The most recent case was the traitorous beer attempting to celebrate the upcoming NFL season.

“Only 8 Sundays til @NFL but who’s counting…” the tweet read.

Only 8 Sundays til @NFL but who’s counting… — Bud Light (@budlight) July 23, 2023

Normally, Americans would be all about celebrating a new season of football, but Bud Light is so toxic that it completely tainted it — yes, even that, the celebration of a new NFL campaign — and Americans let them know about it.

Can’t wait for the NFL. Sunday afternoon relaxing with a cold Yuengling. — GuitarGuitarGuitar (@Guitaratmyage) July 24, 2023

Counting your losses by the billions — lordpleak.eth (@jayEntertainr) July 23, 2023

Is it possible to completely bankrupt you guys? I really hope so — Moonstreet 📈 (@Moonstreet91) July 23, 2023

Anheuser-Busch has only lost over $30 billion worth of value but who’s counting… — Matt (@gopacknfdabears) July 23, 2023

You even had satirical accounts getting in on the fun:

I’m not going to watch the NFL any longer until they require trans players to be on the teams as well! — Left Is Right (He/Him) 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🌊🌊💉💉💉💉 (@LeftIsRight101) July 23, 2023

Ready to wave the white flag yet, Bud Light? (RELATED: Americans Continue Their Rejection Of Bud Light As Beer Giant Hilariously Blasted For Simply Supporting A Sports Team)

It’s over … just let it go.