Here’s What’s In The Still Live TikTok Account Of A Transgender State Rep Accused Of Pedophilia

The TikTok account of transgender state Rep. Stacie Laughton, who has been charged with the sexual exploitation of children, is still live on the social media site.

New Hampshire’s first elected transgender representative was hit with federal charges for the sexual exploitation of children in July. Laughton was charged with aiding and abetting in addition to one count of sexual exploitation of children. (RELATED: Alaska Judge Tosses Out Sex Abuse Case For Former Acting Attorney General Due To Statute Of Limitations)

On TikTok, Laughton goes by the name of “sllradionh_dj_buzz,” since Laughton is also a co-owner of SLL radio and media, according to his LinkedIn. Laughton’s most recent video was posted June 18 and shows him dancing to the song “Drop a Bomb.”

“The oh hell naw she didn’t say what I think she did, did she?,” Laughton writes on a video where he lip syncs to someone saying, “If you like this video I’ll send you a picture of my tits. Sure will I’ve done more for less.”

Pedophile Transgender Democrat former state representative for New Hampshire Stacy-Marie Laughton, who exchanged sexual images of children as young as 3 has a TikTok account with over 2,800 followers. One video on his TikTok features the predator reacting to a baby in a car… pic.twitter.com/5vgeX9ikY9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2023

In another video posted May 15, Laughton reacts to a video of a boy saying his “favorite thing in the world” is “pussy.” Laughton nods his head and laughs at the boy’s response.

Laughton also posted a montage of recent photos of his, two of which included a picture of him with Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Laughton posted another compilation of himself in haunting face filters.

Another post about masturbating is captioned, “Violent masturbating down well when you’re done masturbating check out the link in our bio for our #radio station and also while you’re here please follow us like subscribe share whatever we say in social media please drop a comment it’ll help us more than you know.”

“Rash on your snatch from some Trailor trash wow I guess we all need some hillbilly dick,” the caption of another video reads, in which Laughton sings along to explicit lyrics.

“Masturbation is a touchy subject. Now oral sex, that’s a matter of taste,” Laughton lip-synced to a popular audio on the platform in a video posted April 13.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Laughton had a long criminal history before getting arrested for pedophilia. When serving a sentence of four months in jail in 2008 for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, Laughton went by the male name Barry Charles Jr., the Laconia Daily Sun reported.

While running for state representative, his criminal record was not revealed until after the election due to Laughton’s name change, which occurred in 2010.

In 2015, Laughton was arrested for making a bomb threat towards Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Laughton claimed he made the threat due to mental health problems.

In November 2022, Laughton was arrested again for allegedly stalking a woman, Fox News reported.