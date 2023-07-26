US First Found Out About ‘Non-Human Intelligence’ Nearly 100 Years Ago, Whistleblower Testifies

Former U.S. intelligence officer and UFO whistleblower David Grusch testified Wednesday to the House Oversight Committee, claiming that officials were aware of “non-human intelligence” as early as the 1930s.

Grusch spoke to the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs about his knowledge of the government’s UFO operations from his time on the UAP Task Force.

During the hearing, Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett asked Grusch when the U.S. government became aware of “extraterrestrial or otherwise unexplained forms of intelligence.”

“I like to use the term nonhuman, I don’t like to denote origin, keeps the aperture open … scientifically,” he said. “Certainly, like I’ve discussed publicly previously, 1930s.” (RELATED: Military Had ‘Multi-Decade’ UFO Crash Retrieval Program, David Grusch Testifies)

“I can’t discuss it publicly, but I did provide that information both to the intel committees and the inspector general,” he added.

Grusch previously served in the U.S. Air Force and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. He was the agency’s co-lead in identifying UFOs and he was a UAPTF member from 2019 to 2021.

“At the time, due to my extensive executive-level intelligence support duties, I was cleared to literally all relevant compartments and in a position of extreme trust in both my military and civilian capacities,” he said in his opening statement. Grusch also said he faced retaliation for blowing the whistle.