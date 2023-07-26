‘I See Where This … Is Going’: KJP Boxed In Over Hunter’s Gun Purchase, Biden’s Crackdown On Illegal Guns

CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on whether President Joe Biden believes anyone allegedly violating the same gun laws as his son, Hunter, should be prosecuted.

Hunter appeared in court Wednesday over his initial plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to illegally purchasing a gun while using drugs and misdemeanor tax charges. Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to accept the plea deal after ruling the prosecution and defense were not clear on the scope of charges the DOJ could bring against Biden in the future, which ultimately led to a revised plea deal allowing Hunter to face criminal charges again.

“President Biden spent most of his political career working on gun laws and gun reform. Does he believe that someone who is charged with possessing a firearm illegally should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?” Jiang asked.

“Look, I think I know where this question is going, and I’m just going to continue to say, as it relates to the case that we’re seeing in Delaware, I’m just going to not speak to that,” the press secretary answered. “It is an independent matter, this is up for the Department of Justice even with the question that you’re asking me … It’s one of those legal criminal matters, it is up to that process, that legal process, and I’m just not going to speak to it here.”

Jiang then pressed Jean-Pierre on the president being committed to passing gun reform during his time in the Senate and his repeated calls to remove “illegal firearms” from communities. She asked if the president believes a person like his son should be prosecuted for illegal firearm possession. (RELATED: KJP Refuses To Answer Whether Joe Biden Acknowledges Hunter’s Kid As One Of His Grandchildren)

“When the someone possesses one illegally, what does the president believe should happen to them?” Jiang continued.

“You just laid out what his position has been, what his policies have been, what he was able to pass into law,” she said. “I’m gonna be very mindful here, I’m gonna be very careful because I see where this question is going and I’m just going to refer you, as this has been an independent investigation that is overseen by the Department of Justice, let them speak to this as they are moving forward.”

Hunter changed his plea deal to not guilty after the judge’s rejection of the initial guilty plea in exchange for serving no jail time. The two legal teams deliberated and agreed to limit the scope of the plea to gun and tax charges, allowing the DOJ to charge him again.