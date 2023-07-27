FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Claimed Hunter Never Made Money From China

Hunter Biden testified in court that he made money from Chinese sources, contradicting a claim President Joe Biden made in 2020.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden told then-President Donald Trump in a 2020 debate.

“The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Joe Biden added, in reference to Trump. “The only one.”

“Nobody else has made money from China.”

Joe Biden said during the second debate that Hunter had never made money in China and that the NY Post story was Russian disinformation. His campaign surrogates also repeated the Russian disinformation lie in the lead up to that debate. Do any journalists care? pic.twitter.com/fw3Y04qDY9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2020

Hunter Biden appeared in court Wednesday and is facing charges relating to two tax misdemeanors. In his testimony and in court documents, Hunter Biden admitted to making millions from Chinese sources.

During calendar year 2017, Hunter Biden earned “just under $1 million from a company he formed with the CEO of a Chinese business conglomerate; $666,666 from his domestic business interests; approximately $664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company; $500,000 in director’s fees from a Ukrainian energy company; $70,000 relating to a Romanian business; and $48,000 from the multi-national law firm,” the memorandum of the plea agreement read, Politico reported.

Hunter Biden also admitted to earning money from Chinese sources in his testimony. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Just Admitted In Court To Partnering With Communist Party-Linked Chinese Businessman)

“The fourth paragraph says during the calendar year 2017, you earned substantial income including just under a million dollars from a company you formed with a CEO of a Chinese business conglomerate. Is that the same or a different Chinese company from the one you referenced earlier?” Judge Maryellen Noreika asked Hunter Biden.

“I started a company called Hudson West, Your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC,” Hunter Biden responded.

“Who was your partner?” Noreika asked in a follow up.

“I don’t know how to spell his name, Yi Jianming, is the chairman of that company,” Hunter Biden said.