Man Drowns Fleeing Cops Who Weren’t Even Looking For Him

A Greenville, South Carolina, man drowned Sunday after running from police who were serving a warrant for someone else, according to a statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Deputies from the GSCO arrived Sunday afternoon at a home near Lake Cunningham to execute a warrant for an individual who failed to make a court appearance, according to the statement. A different man, later identified as Chuck Gilbert Shelton Jr., then fled for unknown reasons and was seen swimming briefly in the lake before disappearing underwater, per the GCSO.

Authorities: Man jumped into South Carolina water to avoid deputies serving warrant on someone else https://t.co/gg1XBgcZzE — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) July 25, 2023

Shelton was last scene above water about 15 to 20 feet from the dock, according to local NBC affiliate WYFF. Deputies jumped into the water to try and rescue Shelton before deploying the GSCO dive team, who found his body, according to the statement. The following day, the corner determined that the cause of death was freshwater drowning. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspected New Jersey Burglar As He Tries To Flee Into Ocean)

Shelton’s death has been ruled an accident.