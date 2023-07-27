Ice Cube Tells Tucker How Police Philosophy Is Sometimes ‘Detrimental To The People’

Ice Cube, the songwriter of “Fuck Tha Police,” told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson about his views on police philosophy.

The rapper said police officers have an “at-home philosophy” of putting their families and lives ahead of protecting people’s rights and the community. He said this “philosophy” can be “detrimental” to the rest of society.

“What are your views on police at this point?” Carlson asked.

“It’s the same. You know, it really is, you know, it’s like looking at like, what’s your view of the military? Like, they’re the military. They’re always going to be the military. If I asked you this in 1946, you’d be like, they’re the military,” he said. “So it’s a fraternity. It’s an organization that does things in a certain way. And I think their philosophy sometimes is detrimental to the people they’re serving because I think cops have a ‘win and make it home’ philosophy.”

Ep. 11 Ice Cube X Tucker: the studio interview pic.twitter.com/fcSkF76l3a — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2023

“Win whatever battles you have in the street, make it home at night,” he continued. “And that’s actually the most important thing.” (RELATED: If You’re Big Mad Because Ice Cube Talked To Tucker, Look In The Mirror)

He added police are an organization “hell bent” on winning a battle rather than upholding the law.

“It’s just the nature of the fraternity,” he continued. “You know, they come with a philosophy and, you know, you can try to buck it if you want to, but more than likely, they’re gonna get you out of the way and stay in formation.”

Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson, has opposed police throughout the years, which have been reflected in his songs. Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, he voiced disdain for the police and on the public to “fight back.”

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

“And we need these good cops to start snitching on these bad cops,” the rapper said in 2020. “They talk s–t about our neighborhoods for having a no-snitch policy, but they have a no-snitch policy in their department, and that’s the problem. The good cops need to point out these bad cops, get them out of here, and get your dignity and respect back from the community.”

He also sided with Black Lives Matter rioters for throwing tears gas and arresting hundreds as they destroyed and looted city streets and private businesses. In a May 31, 2020, tweet, he wrote, “They’d rather arrest hundreds of American citizens than three of their own. Very telling.”