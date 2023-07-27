Dem Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Accuses Republicans Of ‘Fearmongering’ For Opposing Child Sex Changes

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon accused Republican lawmakers of “fearmongering” during a hearing on the “dangers and due process violations of ‘gender-affirming care.'”

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing Thursday morning to “examine and expose how children are being coerced by adults in positions of authority into life-altering and medically questionable gender transition procedures.”

"Let's be clear: Congress has no business interfering in parents' freedom to make decisions about appropriate medical care for their children," Rep. Scanlon began. "The idea that politicians are more qualified to judge the medical value or necessity of gender-affirming care than every major medical organization is absurd."

“Make no mistake: Today’s hearing is not about protecting children or parents’ rights,” Scanlon continued. “It’s a cynical and, frankly, dangerous political attack on transgender children and their families, driven not by science or facts, but by polling and political strategists determined to mobilize conservative voters through fear.”

Scanlon went on to argue that “gender-affirming care” is “safe and effective.” Several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Sweden and the U.K., have moved to restrict sex change treatments as “experimental.” The phrase “gender-affirming care” has become a catch-all term for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex change surgeries.

“So when our Republican colleagues allege that gender-affirming care raises particular dangers or due process issues, that is fearmongering at its worst: picking on already vulnerable kids in order to stir up chaos that they hope to ride to success at the ballot box,” Scanlon added.