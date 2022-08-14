Michigan Department Of Education Trains Teachers to Hide Students’ Names, Pronouns From Parents

The Michigan Department of Education (MDOE) is training teachers to hide transgender students’ name and pronouns from their parents, according to training materials.

The MDOE’s LGBTQ Students Project includes trainings and resources for LGBTQ students as well as educators on addressing students’ gender identity and sexual orientation in school, according to department training videos. The videos feature MDOE officials who advise the educators to hide students’ name or pronoun changes from parents. (RELATED: Pennsylvania’s Education Department Promotes ‘Ze/Zie’ Pronouns, Gender Theory For Young Kids)

“First of all, students have privacy rights. Schools don’t have a legal obligation to tell parents that a student goes by a different name or pronouns than their legal name,” Kim Phillips-Knope, project lead of the MDOE LGBTQ Students Project, said in one video.

Phillips-Knope tells educators to let the students decide if their parents should be notified of their name and pronoun change, one video showed. This way, Phillips-Knope says, educators can’t “unintentionally out a student to their family.”