Do This Trans Person’s Chores Or You’re A Bigot

A transgender TikToker told so-called “transgender allies” to do chores for trans people to lighten the burden of everyday life, according to a video circulating online.

At first, I thought this was funny. I soon realized this is a threat. This person is telling people to “do my chores, or you’re an oppressor.”

This kind of morality ends up doing more bad than good because the incentive structure for doing something good is perverse now. If someone wants to do something good, they should do it out of the generosity of their heart. Under this logic, people should do seemingly good acts to not be yelled at by mentally ill people.

It’s just another way the trans activists are ruining morality.

