Dem Rep Says Religious Leaders Assured Her Transgender Ideology Is Totally Fine

Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said that religious leaders had told her that transgender ideology was fine during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The committee has set out to “examine and expose how children are being coerced by adults in positions of authority into life-altering and medically questionable gender transition procedures without full understanding of the meaning or impact.” Witnesses include Chloe Cole, a detransitioner, and Paul Scanlan, a teammate of Lia Thomas, a transgender biologically male swimmer. (RELATED: ‘Ice Cream For Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner’: GOP Rep Whips Out Chart Showing Why Parents Can’t Always Listen To Kids)

“I will not pretend to be a scripture person,” Jackson said. “I am not ordained, I am not in any leading religious organization as a religious leader. But I have spoken to persons who lead and they have given me no evidence that this issue [transgenderism] speaks to anyone’s religion.”

“Again, I don’t pretend to know every aspect of everyone’s faith.”

Earlier in the hearing, Cole pleaded with lawmakers to end child sex change treatments, saying, “My childhood was ruined along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks.”

“After my breasts were taken away from me, the tissue was incinerated,” Cole continued. “Before I was able to legally drive, I had a huge part of my future womanhood taken from me. I will never be able to breastfeed. I struggle to look at myself in the mirror at times. I still struggle to this day with sexual dysfunction. And I have massive scars across my chest and the skin grafts that they took of my nipples are weeping fluid today.”