Asa Hutchinson Mocks Biden Over Acknowledging Grandchild, Promises To Be ‘Pro-Life’ President

Former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas mocked President Joe Biden Friday after Biden acknowledged a previously ignored grandchild.

Biden acknowledged four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts Friday in a statement to People magazine, following years of avoiding questions on the subject. Biden’s son, Hunter, who fathered Roberts with Arkansas stripper Lunden Roberts, settled the child support case in June after denying paternity until DNA test results emerged. (RELATED: ‘It Goes Too Far’: Rep. Nancy Mace Rips DeSantis Over ‘Heartbeat’ Bill)

“I want you to know I know how many grandchildren I have,” Hutchinson told attendees at a Lincoln Day dinner in Iowa. “I have seven.”

WATCH:



Hutchinson then moved on to praise Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa for signing legislation restricting abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. A judge temporarily blocked the law following a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Thank you for doing that,” Hutchinson told Reynolds. “Thank you for protecting the life of the unborn and standing for life. In Arkansas, I signed over 30 pro-life bills. Arkansas was known as the number one pro-life state in the nation. I did that as governor … let me tell you if I’m president of the United States, I will be a pro-life president.”

Abortion was a top issue for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 after upholding a Mississippi law in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that banned most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. During those elections, Republicans underperformed expectations of a “red wave” nationally, although DeSantis defeated former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as governor from 2007-2011 as a Republican, by over 19%.

