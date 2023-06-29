Hunter Biden Settles In Child Support Case

Hunter Biden settled out of court with his former lover Lunden Roberts on Thursday, allowing him to slash child support payments.

As part of the agreement filed in Arkansas Circuit Court, Biden will no longer pay $20,000 a month to support four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts. The new amount is redacted. Roberts will not take Biden’s last name, although she will receive some of his paintings. Biden will also be responsible for paying Roberts’ legal fees, according to the agreement. (RELATED: NYT Art Critic Spends 700 Words Trying To Say Hunter Biden’s Art Sucks)

The entire Biden family has refused to acknowledge Biden’s youngest daughter. President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden did not include a stocking for Navy at the White House’s Christmas display in either 2021 or 2022, and Hunter sought to avoid appearing in person for the paternity suit.

