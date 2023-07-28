CNN’s Christine Romans Departing Network After Major Shakeups

CNN anchor Christine Romans is departing the network following major shakeups in the wake of Chris Licht’s firing.

“CNN This Morning” made the announcement Friday, calling her “an integral part” of the network. She joined the network in 1999, and covered 9/11, six presidential elections, a financial crisis and the COVID pandemic.

“I have full gratitude for 24 years here,” she said. “Seriously, I mean, this has been an amazing place to work.”

After 24 years, CNN says goodbye to @ChristineRomans! pic.twitter.com/RnAIr2DexR — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) July 28, 2023

The network’s veteran is leaving after a significant drop in ratings, mass layoffs and the firing of Chris Licht in early June, the network’s former president. Licht took over the network after the resignation of Jeff Zucker following the disclosure of his secret relationship with Allison Gollust, and made major changes to CNN that did not appear to work in the network’s favor.(RELATED: CNN’s John Harwood Announces He’s Leaving The Network)

In November, Licht announced layoffs of staffs and paid contributors were underway after the network faced historically low profits and ratings throughout 2022. The network’s profit is set to drop below $1 billion for the first time since 2016 with the rise of streaming services, CNBC reported in October.

The economic drop led Licht to prepare for layoffs in an October memo, where he warned of network changes that will “affect people, budgets, and projects,” according to CNBC. CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, had tasked Licht with making nearly $100 million in job cuts in an effort to balance the budget.

It faced its lowest-rated year among the 25-54 age demographic since 1992. Its Election Day coverage, which has historically been a major success, largely trailed behind Fox News and MSNBC in 2022.