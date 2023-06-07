Chris Licht Out At CNN

CNN President Chris Licht is leaving the network.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav joined CNN’s morning editorial call to announce Licht will be leaving his role as CEO, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez tweeted.

David Zaslav just got on our morning call and said Chris Licht is out — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 7, 2023

Licht is reportedly slated to be replaced by CNN executive Amy Entelis who previously served alongside former CEO Jeff Zucker, Puck News reported. (RELATED: CNN Chief Chris Licht Defends Trump Town Hall. ‘Angry’ Staffers Reportedly Aren’t Having It)

BREAKING: Embattled CNN chief Chris Licht will be leaving the company, sources tell @DylanByers, and long-time top executive Amy Entelis will step in to steady the ship until Warner Bros. Discovery C.E.O. David Zaslav picks a new leader. https://t.co/qE5tUuy5OQ — Puck (@PuckNews) June 7, 2023

Licht’s reported ousting comes just days after The Atlantic published an article entitled “Inside The Meltdown At CNN,” which detailed alleged tensions between staffers since Licht took over the network last April. Licht reportedly apologized to his staff during Monday’s editorial meeting before confirming he would remain in his position.

The article detailed alleged inside accounts of Light’s leadership.

“I know these past few days have been very hard for this group,” Licht reportedly told staff, according to a Twitter thread from former network anchor Brian Stelter. “I fully recognize that this news cycle and my role in it overshadowed the incredible week of reporting that we just had, and distracted from the work of every single journalist in this org. And for that, I am sorry.”