Chris Licht Out At CNN

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
CNN President Chris Licht is leaving the network.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav joined CNN’s morning editorial call to announce Licht will be leaving his role as CEO, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez tweeted.

Licht is reportedly slated to be replaced by CNN executive Amy Entelis who previously served alongside former CEO Jeff Zucker, Puck News reported. (RELATED: CNN Chief Chris Licht Defends Trump Town Hall. ‘Angry’ Staffers Reportedly Aren’t Having It)

Licht’s reported ousting comes just days after The Atlantic published an article entitled “Inside The Meltdown At CNN,” which detailed alleged tensions between staffers since Licht took over the network last April. Licht reportedly apologized to his staff during Monday’s editorial meeting before confirming he would remain in his position.

The article detailed alleged inside accounts of Light’s leadership.

“I know these past few days have been very hard for this group,” Licht reportedly told staff, according to a Twitter thread from former network anchor Brian Stelter. “I fully recognize that this news cycle and my role in it overshadowed the incredible week of reporting that we just had, and distracted from the work of every single journalist in this org. And for that, I am sorry.”