The Emmys Put On Pause Over SAG, WGA Strikes. Why Don’t We Just Cancel Them? They Are Stupid

The 75th Emmys won’t be happening on Sept. 18, according to a report from Variety.

To the absolute devastation of no one except cringe actors whose parents didn’t love them enough, the Emmys will apparently be postponed to honor the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, according to Variety. The last time the Emmys were postponed was in 2001, following the terror attacks on the World Trade Centers.

There is no new date proposed for the ceremony, so I decided to come up with my own suggestion: Never, because literally no one cares about the Emmys except those involved in the glorified self-congratulatory praise orgy its become.

The Golden Globes proved Jennifer Coolidge is the new Queen of Hollywood https://t.co/T4NRo96WSV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2023

Or, can we change the entire structure and just have actress Jennifer Coolidge read out all of the awards, the winners, and give a short personal take on how she feels about the situation? (RELATED: Andrew Schulz Delivers The Deadliest Blow To Hollywood)

No one cares what the cast of “Succession” or “Ted Lasso” has to say. We all know that none of them would have stood a chance at winning if the Emmys hadn’t ignored “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” the two best shows from the last year.

At this point, I’d be surprised if the entertainment industry even exists in the next year. There are no potential solutions to the ongoing strikes that involve everyone keeping their careers. No matter what, Hollywood is about to lose more money than they were ever going to lose with the payment structures they’re fighting against.