Award Shows Are Terrible, But This Speech Proves Jennifer Coolidge Is An Absolute OG

Actress Jennifer Coolidge gave arguably the best speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday after winning for her role in HBO’s “White Lotus.”

Coolidge started her acceptance speech by putting the Golden Globe on the stage next to her, quipping that she doesn’t work out and the awards were heavy, as seen in a video shared on Twitter. Then things got emotional.

“There are like five people [in the theatre] that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs and Ryan Murphy, you were one of them,” before looking around for literally anyone else, so joked that it was just Murphy (creator of “American Horror Story,” and “Glee,” and so much more).

Coolidge continued, saying that each little job she got in her career “kept her going for a long time.” She noted such epic movies as “Legally Blonde” and the “American Pie” franchise.

She then turned her attention to Mike White, the creator of “White Lotus.” Coolidge poured her heart out, still throwing in the occasional joke and cuss word, but saying how life has a way of fizzling out your dreams. “Mike White, you have given me hope. You have given me a new beginning,” she said as White’s eyes filled with tears. “Even though this is the end, because you did kill me off. but it doesn’t matter!”

“You’ve changed my life in a million different ways,” Coolidge continued. “My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that! And I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone is inviting me!” As the crowd roared with laughter, Coolidge focused all of her attention on White, who some may recognize as the roommate from the hit Jack Black movie “School Of Rock.” (RELATED: ‘200 People’: Jennifer Coolidge Says ‘MILF’ Role In ‘American Pie’ Was A Great Boon To Her Sex Life)

Within a few words, she had White equal parts crying and laughing as she poured her love out to him, describing the depth of his love and concern for those around him, the world, and the animals who live on this tiny spinning rock in space. The music started to play Coolidge off the stage, so she cussed a few more times, told everyone how much fun she was having, and thanked everyone.

Seriously, if all actors were like Jennifer Coolidge, the world would be a far, far better place. And if all awards shows were like this, they might actually be worth something.