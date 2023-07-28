Fox News Host Says Republicans Should Prevent Biden From Having An ‘Economic Lane’ In 2024

Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned Republicans Friday to not give President Joe Biden an “economic lane” in the 2024 election.

Biden currently has a 38.3% approval rating on the economy compared to a 57% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average, while 34.2% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of inflation with 63% disapproving, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Slightly over two-thirds (67%) of Americans say their paychecks are not keeping up with inflation, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey released in April. (RELATED: ‘Running Against … Mickey Mouse’: Fox Anchor Blasts DeSantis Over Delay In Campaign Announcement)

“The economy is the number one issue for the American people and Biden gets terrible ratings on his handling of the economy, even in the CNN polls,” Ingraham said. “So Republicans, especially Donald Trump, consistently out poll Democrats on the issue that Biden is weakest on. This is something that the White House is so worried about that they’re now winding Biden up and sending him out to brag about Bidenomics. Now, in the process, he is trying to out-populist Trump on the economy which is hilarious.”

WATCH:



Biden embraced the term “Bidenomics” coined by the Wall Street Journal to describe the president’s economic policies during a June 28 speech in Chicago.

“If the Republicans leave this lane, this economic lane open for Biden’s message on the economy that somehow things are all getting better and he gets all the credit? If they forget to remind everyone that real wages are down 3% from February 2021, and if they get caught up in the debate over cultural issues, I am telling you tonight they will be disappointed in the results in 2024,” Ingraham, who broadcast the show from Minneapolis, said. “And believe me, as important as it is to get to the bottom of the Biden family corruption, I think it’s really important, that effort should not overshadow serious work on the pocketbook issues that are most important to the voters. Trump is in the lead now by a lot, because Trump has credibility on the top concern of Americans in both parties today.”

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow noted that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis had been hurt by not having an economic agenda during a June 2 appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is what the voters want: More money in their pockets and jobs that are not going to be shipped overseas,” Ingraham said. “So, here’s a novel idea. Let’s give this message to all of them in all 50 states and inner city Philadelphia, here in Minneapolis, in Los Angeles, and Chicago. No city or state left behind.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.