John Fetterman Tells NYT About Plan To Fight ‘Hanger. Hangry. Hanger. Hangry.’

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman raised eyebrows on Friday when he tripped over his words during an interview with The New York Times.

The senator sat down with The New York Times for a wide-ranging discussion on topics including his health and the overall state of Congress. Fetterman suffered from a stroke in 2022, which has left him speech impaired. The New York Times pointed out that Fetterman uses a tablet to transcribe voice to text so that he can take questions from reporters. He also acknowledged that his political opponents are likely to hold his speech issues against him. (RELATED: John Fetterman Struggles With Asking Basic Questions To Disgraced Silicon Valley Bank Executive)

The New York Times asked Fetterman if the “political posturing” in Congress ever made him “cynical.” He immediately fumbled his words.

NBC: From his flip-flop on fracking to refusing to release his medical records, John Fetterman’s “stumbles” were clear pic.twitter.com/2Qu8f5bFsk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

“Everyone here is cynical, of course. But we can fight for things that are meaningful. That we should have no hungry. Hanger. Hangry. Hanger. Hangry,” Fetterman said.

“Fox News will go crazy if that makes your story,” Fetterman chuckled, seemingly realizing that this interaction could be used against him.

Fetterman has a history of fumbling over his words. Last month, the senator struggled to articulate his thoughts during a hearing about a collapsed highway in Philadelphia, the New York Post reported.

“Uh no, I – uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” Fetterman said.