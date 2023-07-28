Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell ‘Kicked Out’ Of Airport After Trying To Sleep During 9-Hour Delay

A celebrity couple said they were “kicked out” of an airport after falling asleep during an extended delay.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were reportedly removed from the Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday after attempting to spend the night due to their delayed flight, according to NBC Boston.

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard ‘kicked out’ of Boston airport after trying to sleep at gate following 9-hour delay https://t.co/g2DBbjyCDZ pic.twitter.com/RkV3EQCdqJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2023

The married couple and their children lounged on a sheet placed on the airport floor, footage from Bell’s Instagram story shows. The family passed time playing an Uno card game. They had already purchased $600 worth of supplies to sleep where they were seated when the 1:00 a.m. terminal closure prompted airport employees to demand that they leave, Bell said. (RELATED: Airplane Passengers Pass Out while Waiting For Take-Off)

“Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story. “There were no hotels avail within 50 miles and we wanted to stay but were kicked out… And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids.”

The famous family found a place to stay with “friends and family” in an attic after their unfortunate airport experience, Bell revealed.

“And then they took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven,” the “Good Place” actress added.