OnlyFans Model Koby Wilde Marrying One Of Her Subscribers

Australian OnlyFans model Koby Wilde is marrying a subscriber after meeting him on the adult content platform, Express UK reports.

Heath Evans, 43, is engaged to marry 26-year-old Wilde after the pair exchanged messages and got to know each other over a period of months, Express reported July 24.

Evans had been following Wilde on Instagram for years when he decided to subscribe to her OnlyFans page in 2021. She reportedly saw him “liking” her social media posts but didn’t pay much attention until he responded to her post about “unrequited love” in December 2022. Evans’ response “blew her away,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: OnlyFans Model Claims She Makes $350,000 Per Month)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koby (@themoderndayhoe_)

The pair first met in Evans’ home state of Washington in May, where he greeted Wilde with an armful of roses, Express reported. They were engaged in June.

Evans, a military veteran, and Wilde, who is from the Gold Coast of Australia, plan to make content together, according to the outlet. “I hope we can make a living doing this together. I just tell him if I’m making a video with other guys and he’s fine with that.”

The pair have an “open” relationship, according to Wilde, who said, “If he met a girl he liked it would be okay for him to explore that,” Express reported. “Hopefully she and I would like each other and we could be a three, or otherwise maybe we’d be great friends who happen to share the same guy. It’s all fine so long as we’re communicating and there are no secrets.”