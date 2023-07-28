‘Pathetic’: Retired Champion Slams Tennis Star’s Half-Hearted Handshake After Upset Loss

A tennis professional caused quite a racket following her defeat Friday.

Noma Noha Akugue bested Martina Trevisan in a tight 3-set match at the Hamburg European Open on Friday. The Italian Trevisan, visibly unhappy with the result, seemingly failed to congratulate her opponent. Six-time major champion Rennae Stubbs blasted the apparent snub on Twitter.

“And I’m sorry that was a pathetic ‘hand shake’ if that’s what u call it from Trevisan! Bloody hell, the kid legit beat u and she’s in tears walking to the net and u barely shake her hand. Not approved!!!”

And I’m sorry that was a pathetic “hand shake” if that’s what u call it from Trevisan! Bloody hell, the kid legit beat u and she’s in tears walking to the net and u barely shake her hand. Not approved!!! 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 — Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 (@rennaestubbs) July 27, 2023

It is possible there was tension between the two players that accumulated during the match, according to the New York Post. After being down 0-40 in an important game in the second set, Akugue launched a ball out of frustration across the net that hit the Italian. Shockingly, the German came back to win that game and ultimately the second set altogether.

Noha Akugue just launched a tennis ball right at Trevisan after the point was over. Held from 0-40 afterwards. Trevisan is pissed. pic.twitter.com/cnX1Dq8cKs — Dani 🍬 (@danipickznt) July 27, 2023

It is not entirely surprising that Trevisan would be upset following her semi-final defeat in Hamburg. Seeing as she was facing the 19-year-old Akugue who is having the tournament run of her life, she could have afforded her some class at the end of their match. (RELATED: Tennis Star Leaves Court In Tears After Despicable Opponent Pulls Cheap Move)

The German Akugue is ranked 207 in the world, according to the WTA.

She will be facing Arantxa Rus in the final this Saturday. If she wins, she will be the first German champion in Hamburg since 1992, according to Tennis.com.

“I’m feeling good, I’m also proud,” Akugue said following the match. “I’m happy with my efforts today. It was emotional for me today and I just tried to fight and fight to the end.”