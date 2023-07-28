‘Most Crooked President’: Trump Says He Will ‘Crush’ Biden In Election After Slamming DeSantis’ Poll Numbers

Former President Donald Trump vowed to defeat President Joe Biden and skewered Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ poll numbers during an Iowa dinner on Friday.

The former president spoke before a sold-out crowd at the GOP Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. After outlining his record during his term in the White House, Trump slammed DeSantis over his declining poll numbers. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Want To Help Our Enemies’: Ron DeSantis Vows ‘Reckoning’ On Border Security, Covid, Education)

He brought up an Echelon poll in swing states that has him ahead of Biden by 7 points in swing states.

“We’re beating Biden 43-39 while DeSanctus is losing to Biden 33-38. In other polls I’m leading Biden by six, seven, eight and 11 points, while DeSanctus is losing to Biden in all cases. I wouldn’t take a chance on that one. I’m leading in the primary polls by 50 and 55 percent against him and others. A poll just came out where I’m leading in Iowa — we love Iowa — by 34 points,” Trump said.

Trump also said he’s leading in New Hampshire by 35 points, and South Carolina “by over 30 points,” despite two other candidates, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, hailing from the state. He said he’s ahead in Ohio by 52 points and beating Biden in the state by 10 points.

“We flipped 200 counties that voted twice for Barack Hussein Obama, including an astounding 31 counties right here in Iowa. These are counties that never went for Republicans and they went for me,” Trump said.

Trump concluded his speech by slamming Biden’s performance as president and promising to defeat him.

“We set records and together we will crush crooked Joe Biden, the most crooked president in the history of our country by far and also grossly incompetent, doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s destroying our country. We will win the election big and we will make America great again.”