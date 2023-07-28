‘Hard Truths’: Nikki Haley Slams Republicans For Role In Economic Decline

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped Republicans for playing a role in America’s economic decline Friday, citing the growing federal debt.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act by May 31 in a 314-117 vote, which followed negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. The law freezes discretionary spending on non-defense budgetary items at fiscal year 2022 levels, adds reforms to permitting for energy projects and places new work requirements for some welfare programs. (RELATED: ‘It’s Ridiculous’: Nikki Haley Rips Trump Over Claim He Could End Ukraine War In 24 Hours)

WATCH:



Some conservatives, like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, criticized the deal for failing to secure enough spending cuts, while others, like former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow, praised the deal as a win.

“I don’t need to tell you how bad things are. You don’t have to turn on the news to see it,” Haley told attendees at a Lincoln Day dinner in Iowa. “We are $32 trillion dollars in debt. We’re having to borrow money just to make our interest payments. I would love to say Biden did that to us, but I’ve always spoken hard truths and I’m gonna do that with you today. Our Republicans did that to us, too.”

Haley blasted House Republicans for restoring earmarks, listing off a series of pork projects that were funded “while one in six American families can’t pay their utility bill.”

Haley previously criticized former President Donald Trump and DeSantis during a June 4 CNN Town Hall for not addressing Social Security, accusing them of “continuing to kick the can” on reforming the program. The Social Security trust fund is expected to be exhausted in 2033, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.