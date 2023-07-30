Alleged Burglar Caught After He Drops From Ceiling

An alleged bank robber in Ohio was detained by police Wednesday after falling from the ceiling into a recycling bin, according to local sources.

Tristan Heidl, 27, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking, according to Fox8. (RELATED: Armed Masked Man Robs Relative, Pistol-Whips His Cousin’s Boyfriend, Leaves With 10K In Jewelry: Report)

Heidl was arrested moments after he was seen falling from the ceiling of the drive-through directly into a recycling bin, bodycam footage from the Huron Police Department shows. Police say they responded to an alarm notification around 2 a.m. that someone had broken into the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, according to the New York Post.

Tristan surrendered quickly, putting his hands up and slumping over inside the recycling bin, video showed. Heidl continued to cooperate with police after he was detained, according to Fox8.

“He was cooperative once he was apprehended,” Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told the outlet, “he answered the officers questions truthfully and he just said he was broke.”

Heidl allegedly stole the recycling bin from a nearby business, using it for the break-in, according to the outlet.

“He took the can over to the bank and used it as a prop to hoist himself up and get into the ceiling of the bank,” Graham told the outlet.

Heidl was reportedly unable to obtain any valuables or cash during the course of the burglary, according to The New York Post.

Heidl posted a $50,000 bail and was released Friday after a court appearance, according to the outlet.