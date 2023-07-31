‘A Crime Like No Other’: Trump Blasts DOJ, Clinton Over Russia Probe In Op-Ed

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Department of Justice and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the Mueller probe in a Monday op-ed, accusing them of “a crime like no other.”

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia in May that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the now-discredited Steele Dossier. While Durham secured a guilty plea from Kevin Clinesmith in 2021 on charges relating to applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, juries acquitted Michael Sussmann, an attorney for the Clinton campaign, and Igor Danchenko in 2022 on charges of making false statements to the FBI. (RELATED: Former Trump AG Says Jack Smith Issued New Indictment ‘To Punish’ Former President)

“In response, an unelected cabal in the senior ranks of our government, in concert with their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and their allies in the media, launched the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax,” Trump said in the Newsweek op-ed. “Their goal was to prevent my election, and failing that, to throw me out of office or sabotage my presidency, undercut my agenda in Congress, block my domestic reforms, and interfere with my foreign policy.”

“As savage and cruel as the Russia Hoax was for me, my family, my staff, and so many innocent bystanders, the real victims were the American People.” MUST READ OP-ED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP! https://t.co/iRqafyLBH7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 31, 2023

In testimony before Congress about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, Special Counsel Robert Mueller stated that the allegations Sussmann forwarded to the FBI were false.

“As the Twitter Files have proven, the Radical Left establishment also used the Russia Hoax to attack freedom of speech,” Trump wrote. “They built a sprawling domestic censorship regime under the guise of combatting so-called ‘Russian disinformation’—which they quickly defined to include any content they did not like.”

Trump then noted the censorship of a New York Post report on the contents of the laptop in October 2020. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of some of the contents that month.

“The intelligence community, the media, and the Silicon Valley tech companies then deployed this very pretext, ‘Russian disinformation,’ to censor the Biden corruption scandal in 2020—censorship orchestrated, as we now know, by the Biden campaign,” Trump wrote.

“Perhaps most dangerous of all, the Russia Hoax normalized the weaponization of law enforcement against the Left’s political enemies,” Trump added. “The Radical Democrats and their media partners now cheer as Biden’s DOJ demands the FBI investigate parents at school board meetings, deploys heavily armed teams to arrest pro-life activists, and pursues an all-out persecution of Joe Biden’s leading opponent for the presidency.”

